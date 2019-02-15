Bortuzzo lit the lamp and blocked two shots in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.

Bortuzzo now has a point in back-to-back games with his first goal in 30 outings. The Blues' defensemen are starting to chip in with nine goals in the last seven games, so it seemed like Bortuzzo was just waiting for his chance. The rugged blueliner now has nine points in 35 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories