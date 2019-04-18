Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Game-time call Thursday
Bortuzzo sat out of Thursday's practice for maintenance purposes and is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 5 versus the Jets, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Although coach Craig Berube said Bortuzzo is "good to go", the team will wait until warmups to release its final verdict. Bortuzzo hasn't contributed much offensively this series with zero points and three shots on goal, but he is a solid defender with eight blocked shots while adding a physical threat. If Bortuzzo ultimately sits out, Carl Gunnarsson will slot into the third pairing.
