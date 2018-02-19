Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Game-time decision
Bortuzzo will be a game-time call against San Jose on Tuesday, as he is dealing with an undisclosed malady, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Coach Mike Yeo described Bortuzzo as being "dinged up", so it's unclear how severe his injury might be. The Thunder Bay native was held out of practice Monday and was replaced by Chris Butler during line rushes.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Held off scoresheet since Thanksgiving•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Watches from press box Thursday•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Notches third assist•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Hit with maximum fine•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Healthy for Game 2•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Unfit to play Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...