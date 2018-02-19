Bortuzzo will be a game-time call against San Jose on Tuesday, as he is dealing with an undisclosed malady, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Coach Mike Yeo described Bortuzzo as being "dinged up", so it's unclear how severe his injury might be. The Thunder Bay native was held out of practice Monday and was replaced by Chris Butler during line rushes.

