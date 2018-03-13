Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Goal in back-to-back games
Bortuzzo scored a goal and finished plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Bortuzzo has a goal in back-to-back games for the first time in his career, raising his season total to three goals -- a career high. The rugged defenseman is known best for his physical presence -- 112 hits and 35 PIM -- but the Blues surely appreciate the sudden rise in offense. Still, Bortuzzo has just 10 points in 59 games this season, so he should remain untouched in most leagues.
