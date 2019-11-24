Play

Bortuzzo will have a hearing Sunday after his cross-check on Viktor Arvidsson in the first period of Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Arvidsson was unable to finish the game with a lower-body injury sustained on the play, for which Bortuzzo received a minor penalty. If Bortuzzo is served a suspension, Carl Gunnarsson will likely replace him in the lineup.

