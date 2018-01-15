Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Held off scoresheet since Thanksgiving
Bortuzzo hasn't notched a point since Thanksgiving, going pointless in his last 21 games.
The 28-year-old has been averaging 14:35 of ice time while skating on the third pairing, but even without consistent offensive opportunities, this is still an enormous drought for Bortuzzo. Regardless, the Thunder Bay native does have five points (one goal, four assists) in 43 games on the season, and has already bested his 2016-17 effort of four points. Puck luck should cause the streak to end soon enough, but it'll have to be sooner rather than later if Bortuzzo wants to hit the 10-point plateau for the second time in his career.
