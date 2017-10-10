Bortuzzo was assessed a $3,091.40 fine for his dangerous cross-check on forward Brock Nelson in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

That precise amount -- yes, even the extra 40 cents -- is reportedly the maximum fine permitted under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Bortuzzo isn't a lineup regular to begin with, so even if he continues his antics and ultimately faces a suspension, it's not likely that more than a handful of fantasy owners would notice his absence.