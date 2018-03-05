Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Ineffective in return
Bortuzzo -- who suited up Saturday versus Dallas -- failed to make a statistical impact in his return from injury.
Bortuzzo was back in the lineup following a five-game stint on the sidelines due to a knee injury. The blueliner logged 15:45 of ice time and tallied just one shot on goal and three blocks. The Thunder Bay native's minutes weren't far off from his normal (14:42 average ice time), so fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him for significant offensive contributions.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Removed from injured reserve•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Could play Saturday•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Resumes skating•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Not expected to dress Sunday•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Added to injured reserve•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Still hurting, out Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...