Bortuzzo -- who suited up Saturday versus Dallas -- failed to make a statistical impact in his return from injury.

Bortuzzo was back in the lineup following a five-game stint on the sidelines due to a knee injury. The blueliner logged 15:45 of ice time and tallied just one shot on goal and three blocks. The Thunder Bay native's minutes weren't far off from his normal (14:42 average ice time), so fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him for significant offensive contributions.