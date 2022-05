Bortuzzo suffered an apparent facial injury after blocking a shot against the Wild on Wednesday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Borutzzo's absence will force Calle Rosen to play significantly more minutes after being pressed into the lineup due to the absence of Nick Leddy (upper body). With Marco Scandella (undisclosed) also banged up, losing Bortuzzo for any addition time would stretch an already thin defensive group.