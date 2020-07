Bortuzzo (undisclosed) was on the ice Thursday for the first time since training camp started, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bortuzzo served as a healthy scratch in five of the last 11 games prior to the league going on hiatus, so his spot in the lineup is anything but secure. Combined with his minimal offensive value, fantasy players will probably want to pursue alternative options in postseason pools and DFS contests.