Bortuzzo (undisclosed) is "fine" and considered day-to-day, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Bortuzzo logged just 8:08 of ice time before leaving Sunday's win over the Ducks but it appears that he avoided major injury. The 33-year-old has just six points through 72 games this season. An update on his status should be available before the end of the regular season.