Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Likely to suit up Friday
Bortuzzo (lower body) is expected to play in Friday's preseason home game versus the Blue Jackets, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Bortuzzo underwent an MRI that came back clean Tuesday, but the initial prognosis didn't seem to suggest that he'd be back so soon. At any rate, this is great news for the Blues and their chances of controlling the Columbus attack.
