Bortuzzo (undisclosed) took part in practice Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Blues have been reluctant to play Bortuzzo, even though he was technically available for Game 6 against the Jets in the conference quarterfinals. With that physical series in the books to the sheer delight of St. Louis fans, Bortuzzo has more time to prove to the trainers and coaching staff that he's fit and ready to resume playoff action.