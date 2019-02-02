Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: May be scratched Saturday
Bortuzzo is expected to be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Bortuzzo was scratched for the final game before the All-Star break, and he worked as an extra during practice so he's trending toward the press box again. Bortuzzo adds a physical presence, but the Blues have seven healthy defensemen they are juggling, so he was bound to be the odd man out at some point.
