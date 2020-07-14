Bortuzzo (undisclosed) missed a second consecutive practice Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
There won't be any details released regarding the nature of Bortuzzo's absence due to the NHL's new policy on injury updates, but either way, the veteran blueliner only notched six points in 42 games during the regular season, so there's no reason for those participating in playoff pools to track his status.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Scores rare goal•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Delivers six hits in win•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Pockets helper•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Points in consecutive games•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Provides spark with unlikely goal•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Makes rare appearance on scoresheet•