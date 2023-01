Bortuzzo converted a goal during a 5-2 defeat to the visiting Wild on Saturday.

Bortuzzo, who has yet to score more than four goals during his 12-year career, secured his first tally - and point - in 27 games this season. The 33-year-old defenseman has collected 19 goals in 517 career games. Bortuzzo, who added two shots, tied Saturday's match at 2-2 with a second-period wrist shot off a 3-on-2 breakaway.