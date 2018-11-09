Bortuzzo (lower body) has yet to resume skating and is "still a ways away" from returning to action, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bortuzzo's lengthy absence will continue to test the Blues' depth at defense, but it shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled 14 points in 77 appearances over the past two campaigns. Another update on the 29-year-old's status should surface once he's cleared to practice.