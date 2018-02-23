Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Not expected to dress Sunday
Bortuzzo (knee) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Predators, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Head coach Mike Yeo doesn't believe Bortuzzo's injury is long term, but it appears he'll attempt a return for Tuesday's game against the Wild. Bortuzzo brings the Blues a physical presence -- 109 hits -- on the bottom blue-line pair, averaging just 14:41 of ice time through 55 games, and Chris Butler will continue to slot into his place.
