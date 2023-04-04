Bortuzzo (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Philadelphia, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Bortuzzo has provided five points, 49 blocked shots and 64 hits in 43 appearances this season. Marco Scandella (lower body) will miss the rest of the 2022-23 campaign, so the Blues will have Calle Rosen and Matt Kessel in the lineup for Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Out Sunday•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Rare offensive outburst•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Scores goal in shootout loss•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Could return during road trip•