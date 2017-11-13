Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Notches third assist
Bortuzzo collected an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.
The assist ended his nine-game pointless streak, and he now has one goal and three assists on the year. While Bortuzzo plays on a defensive unit that can score, the offensive production is most often left to Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Parayko and Joel Edmundson. The big Canadian is mainly used for his physical presence (he had five hits in the game), so don't expect him to move the fantasy needle much outside of the deepest of formats.
