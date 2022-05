Bortuzzo was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game versus Minnesota on Wednesday due to an upper-body injury.

In addition to Bortuzzo, the Blues are also dealing with injuries to Marco Scandella (undisclosed) and Nick Leddy (upper body). If the 33-year-old Bortuzzo can't play in Game 3 on Friday, St. Louis would likely need to call up a player from the minors.