Bortuzzo (upper body) won't play Sunday against the Bruins, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Bortuzzo will miss a third straight game as he works his way back from an upper-body injury. Rookie Matt Kessel will fill in for Bortuzzo and Marco Scandella (lower body) on the blueline. The 34-year-old Bortuzzo has five points (two goals, three assists) and a plus-9 rating in 43 games this season.