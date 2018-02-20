Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Out Tuesday
Bortuzzo (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Bortuzzo's absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only tallied one goal and eight points while averaging just 14:41 of ice time in 55 contests this season. The Blues should release another update on the 28-year-old blueliner's status once he's given the green light to return to game action.
