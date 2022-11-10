site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blues-robert-bortuzzo-placed-on-injured-reserve | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Placed on injured reserve
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bortuzzo (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Bortuzzo has not picked up a point in 10 games this season. He has 11 hits and six blocked shots with only five shots on net in 2022-23.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read