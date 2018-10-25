Bortuzzo (lower body) landed on injured reserve Thursday due to a lower-body injury.

Bortuzzo visited a doctor for an injury that has persisted since training camp. The blueliner last suited up Saturday against the Maple Leafs, so he will be forced two miss at least the next to games as a result. The team hasn't addressed the expected length of his absence at this point, however, so it's possible he will remain out beyond that date.