Bortuzzo picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Bortuzzo set up Alexander Steen's opening tally at 7:53 of the first period. The defenseman has two points in the last two games, doubling his season total to four points in 28 outings overall. the 30-year-old obviously is more of a defensive player -- don't expect this recent scoring touch to last long. He's added 34 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating.