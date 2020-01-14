Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Points in consecutive games
Bortuzzo picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Bortuzzo set up Alexander Steen's opening tally at 7:53 of the first period. The defenseman has two points in the last two games, doubling his season total to four points in 28 outings overall. the 30-year-old obviously is more of a defensive player -- don't expect this recent scoring touch to last long. He's added 34 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Provides spark with unlikely goal•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Makes rare appearance on scoresheet•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Eligible to return•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Faces four-game ban•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Hearing set for Sunday•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Assist for first point in 2019-20•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.