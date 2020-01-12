Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Provides spark with unlikely goal
Bortuzzo scored his first goal of the season and had two shots with four PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Bortuzzo got the Blues on the board midway through the first period, tallying his first regular-season goal since Feb. 14, 2019. The veteran defenseman had entered Saturday's game with just two assists in 26 games this season, albeit with a solid minus-11 rating.
