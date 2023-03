Bortuzzo had two assists in a 4-3 win over Detroit on Thursday.

The veteran defender is not known for his offense, but he has somehow put up three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games, both against the Wings. Bortuzzo is a guy you cheer for while he's on the ice, but you don't count on him in the fantasy arena. He has just five points in 41 games. Too much risk.