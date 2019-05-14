Bortuzzo scored his first career playoff goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Bortuzzo had only registered two helpers in 30 previous postseason games before restoring the Blues' lead late in the second period. The blueliner is in the lineup due to Carl Gunnarsson's lower-body injury. Bortuzzo has managed 18 PIM, 14 hits and 14 blocked shots in eight appearances during the playoff run.