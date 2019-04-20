Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Ready if needed
Bortuzzo (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's Game 6 clash against the Jets, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
This doesn't necessarily mean that Bortuzzo will play, but the rugged blueliner evidently is feeling well enough to be an option for coach Craig Berube. We recommend checking back to see who takes warmups to get a better idea of the St.Louis lineup, with the Notes getting a chance to eliminate Winnipeg on Saturday.
