Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Ready to rock
Bortuzzo (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Avalanche, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Bortuzzo's return to action should help shore up St. Louis' leaky defense, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled five goals and 14 points in 77 appearances over the past two campaigns. The 29-year-old will skate with Jay Bouwmeester on the Blues' bottom pairing against Colorado.
