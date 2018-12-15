Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Renews contract for three years
Bortuzzo signed a three-year, $4.125 million contract extension with the Blues on Saturday.
Bortuzzo doesn't log heavy minutes -- he's only averaging 15:54 of ice time per contest -- but the rugged shutdown defenseman isn't afraid to step into the play, as evidenced by his 375 blocked shots and 636 hits over eight years of service time split between the Penguins and Blues.
