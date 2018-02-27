Bortuzzo (knee) skated for the first time Tuesday since sustaining a knee injury on Feb. 16 against the Stars.

Bortuzzo's clearly making progress in his recovery, but he should be considered out indefinitely until he's able to return to a full practice with his teammates. Either way, fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves the 28-year-old blueliner's availability, as he's only totaled one goal and eight points in 55 contests this campaign.