Bortuzzo dished out an assist in Monday's win over the Golden Knights.

Bortuzzo fired a weak shot on net, but the rebound bounced off Zach Sanford's neck and into the net to put the Blues up 3-1 in the third period. This broke a 17-game pointless slump for Bortuzzo, but he's been a solid defensive asset in that span with 33 hits and 19 blocked shots. Nevertheless, he's far from the fantasy realm.