Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Rings up assist
Bortuzzo dished out an assist in Monday's win over the Golden Knights.
Bortuzzo fired a weak shot on net, but the rebound bounced off Zach Sanford's neck and into the net to put the Blues up 3-1 in the third period. This broke a 17-game pointless slump for Bortuzzo, but he's been a solid defensive asset in that span with 33 hits and 19 blocked shots. Nevertheless, he's far from the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Back in action Sunday•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: First goal since October•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: May be scratched Saturday•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Dishes helper, punches Thursday•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Renews contract for three years•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Ready to rock•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...