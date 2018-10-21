Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Scores in Saturday's win
Bortuzzo scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
The Blues made some hefty changes in their lineup, as Bortuzzo logged a season-high 17:46 and was often paired against the Maple Leafs' top six. It paid off, as he opened scoring with a wrister that deflected off a defender and past Frederick Andersen. The rugged defender also dished out three hits and blocked three shots, but he'll likely continue working on the bottom pairing.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Eligible to return•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Suspended for first game of 2018-19•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Will hear from league•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Likely to suit up Friday•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Clean MRI, return date still pushed back•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Has lower-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.