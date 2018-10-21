Bortuzzo scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Blues made some hefty changes in their lineup, as Bortuzzo logged a season-high 17:46 and was often paired against the Maple Leafs' top six. It paid off, as he opened scoring with a wrister that deflected off a defender and past Frederick Andersen. The rugged defender also dished out three hits and blocked three shots, but he'll likely continue working on the bottom pairing.