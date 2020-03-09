Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Scores rare goal
Bortuzzo scored a goal in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blackhawks
The goal was Bortuzzo's second of the 2019-20 season and his first game-winner. With only six points to show for this year, the 30-year-old defenseman is not worth owning in fantasy. Sunday was only Bortuzzo's 41st appearance this season.
