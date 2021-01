Bortuzzo (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Bortuzzo suffered an upper-body injury during Friday's 8-0 loss to the Avalanche, and he'll miss at least a week of action. In turn, the Blues called up Niko Mikkola from the taxi squad. Mikkola and Carl Gunnarsson are candidates to replace Bortuzzo on the third defensive pairing in Monday's matchup against the Sharks.