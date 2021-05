Bortuzzo (upper body) isn't expected to play in Friday's Game 3 versus Colorado, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Bortuzzo exited Wednesday's Game 2 loss in the second period after taking an elbow to the face from Colorado's Tyson Jost and will miss at least one additional contest as a result. With Bortuzzo on the shelf, Steve Santini could draw into the lineup for Game 3.