Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Skating on third pairing
Bortuzzo logged 12:30 of ice time in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Jets.
Bortuzzo didn't record a stat in the divisional loss. The 33-year-old is playing on the third pairing and has averaged just 12:25 of ice time through four games.
