Bortuzzo (lower body) will not play Thursday against the Blue Jackets, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. According to Lou Korac of NHL.com, he will also visit a doctor Wednesday due to concerns regarding the issue that has remained prevalent since training camp.

Bortuzzo has been in and out of the lineup to begin the campaign, missing three of the first eight games due to a lower-body issue. Further clarification regarding the injury could arise following the doctor visit, but he can at least be ruled out for Thursday's contest. His next opportunity to dress arrives Saturday against the Blackhawks.