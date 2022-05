Bortuzzo (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 5 clash with the Wild, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Bortuzzo missed the club's previous two contests and is now in doubt for a third. Even if he does play, Bortuzzo's return will likely go unnoticed by the majority of fantasy players considering he is pointless in his last 13 games and hasn't scored a goal in 63 consecutive contests.