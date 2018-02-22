Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Still hurting, out Friday
Bortuzzo (lower body) will not play Friday night against the Jets, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The Blues value Bortuzzo for his physical play and fearlessness in redirecting shots, but the Canadian defenseman's absence is basically negligible when it comes to fantasy hockey, as his career high in points over seven-plus years of service time is 10 -- when he collected that many assists for the Penguins in 2013-14.
