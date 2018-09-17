Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Suffers injury in practice
Bortuzzo suffered an upper-body injury during practice Monday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
At least this isn't related to the MCL strain he suffered at the end of last season. Bortuzzo is coming off the best season of his career, but even that only meant four goals and 13 points. The 29-year-old has a couple weeks to get healthy for the start of the regular season, so unless this turns out to be serious he'll be fine.
