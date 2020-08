Bortuzzo is in the lineup for Thursday's round-robin contest with Vegas, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario native will round out the Blues' defense corps on the third pairing next to Vince Dunn, with Carl Gunnarsson sitting out as a scratch. Bortuzzo managed just six points in 42 games this year and doesn't offer much from a fantasy perspective other than the occasion hit and blocked shot.