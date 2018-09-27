Bortuzzo has been suspended for the remainder of the preseason and the first game of the regular season.

Bortuzzo drew the ey of the Department of Player Safety for an elbow he threw at Washington's Michal Kempny on Tuesday and it appears he's headed for a suspension that will carry over into the regular season as a result. Given his 13 points over 72 contests last season, Bortuzzo's absence shouldn't have major fantasy implications, but the Blues will be without the physical blueliner for the Season Opener, slating his return for Oct. 6 against the Blackhawks.