Bortuzzo scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Bortuzzo tallied at 2:13 of the third period, and his first goal of the season stood as Monday's game-winner. The 32-year-old defenseman has just four points and 29 shots on net in 34 appearances. He's added 64 hits, 47 PIM and 43 blocked shots in a part-time role. Bortuzzo will likely stay in the lineup at least until one of Vince Dunn (upper body) or Torey Krug (upper body) can return.