Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Watches from press box Thursday
Bortuzzo was a healthy scratch during Thursday's 3-0 win over Dallas.
After suiting up for each of the first 25 games of the season, Bortuzzo has now been a healthy scratch for two of St. Louis' past four contests. It's hardly of any fantasy consequence, as the veteran blue liner has just a single goal and five points while averaging only 15:09 of ice time per outing. Bortuzzo offers limited value outside of the hits column (63), but his current role has him completely off the radar in the majority of settings.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Notches third assist•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Hit with maximum fine•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Healthy for Game 2•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Unfit to play Wednesday•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Non-participant at Tuesday's practice•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Won't play in finale Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...