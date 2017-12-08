Bortuzzo was a healthy scratch during Thursday's 3-0 win over Dallas.

After suiting up for each of the first 25 games of the season, Bortuzzo has now been a healthy scratch for two of St. Louis' past four contests. It's hardly of any fantasy consequence, as the veteran blue liner has just a single goal and five points while averaging only 15:09 of ice time per outing. Bortuzzo offers limited value outside of the hits column (63), but his current role has him completely off the radar in the majority of settings.