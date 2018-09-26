Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Will hear from league
Bortuzzo will meet with the Department of Player Safety for elbowing Washington's Michal Kempny in Tuesday's preseason clash.
Bortuzzo could face a suspension for the hit that forced Kempny out of the game and with just two preseason games left, it's possible the he won't be eligible for Opening Night against Winnipeg on Oct. 4. If Bortuzzo is given a suspension, Jordan Schmaltz could slot into the lineup in his stead.
