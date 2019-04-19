Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Will miss Game 5
Bortuzzo (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's Game 5 matchup with the Jets, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Bortuzzo took Thursday's practice off for maintenance and was considered a game-time decision ahead of puck drop. It seems now that the Ontario native will indeed miss Game 5, even though coach Craig Berube said Bortuzzo was "good to go." While the blueliner hasn't contributed any points so far in this series, the Blues will likely miss the physical threat he provides on defense.
