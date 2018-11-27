Bortuzzo (lower body) will join the Blues on their three-game road trip, but could still miss all three outings, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Bortuzzo hasn't played since Oct. 20 versus Toronto, a stretch of 15 games on the sideline. With the blueliner potentially missing Wednesday's clash with Detroit and beyond, Jordan Schmaltz should to continue slotting into the third pairing until Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) is ready to return to the lineup.